Anthony Rizzo opts out of contract, 2023 player option

Anthony Rizzo cropped 10/11/22

Here is the latest free agency and trade buzz surrounding the Yankees..

Nov. 7, 8:34 p.m.

Anthony Rizzo opted out of his 2023 contract with the Yankees and is now a free agent, according to MLB Network.

He signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Yankees on March 17.

The deal included a $16 million player option for the 2023 season.

In 130 regular-season games this past year, the 33-year-old Rizzo slashed .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs and 75 RBI.

Nov. 7, 10:53 a.m.

The Yankees are picking up the $15 million option on RHP Luis Severino for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.

The move was expected, with GM Brian Cashman saying this past Friday that the team planned to exercise the option.

“I haven’t talked to anybody yet about it, but he’s a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy yes,” Cashman said at the Yankees’ end-of-season news conference.

Severino, who will turn 29 in February, had a 3.18 ERA (3.79 FIP) and 1.00 WHIP while striking out 112 in 102 innings in 2022, but injuries limited him to just 19 starts.

In two appearances in the 2022 postseason, Severino allowed six runs in 11 innings.