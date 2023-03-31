Anthony Richardson hits ceiling with powerful throw on Pro Day, says he was trying to ‘up Will Levis’

Anthony Richardson hit the ceiling with a throw at his Pro Day. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A word of warning to any NFL team considering taking Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson: Make sure your stadium doesn’t have a dome. Richardson showed off his immense arm strength at Florida’s Pro Day on Thursday, hitting the stadium ceiling with one powerful toss.

Richardson was going deep on the play, and decided to put a little something extra on the throw. When the camera cut back to Richardson, he was laughing about the play.

It was an impressive display … or was it? Richardson is not the only quarterback prospect to hit the stadium ceiling at his Pro Day. Both Bryce Young and Will Levis accomplished the same feat.

So, yeah, Richardson probably hit the ceiling on purpose. In fact, he admitted as much to ESPN, saying he saw Levis hit the ceiling at Kentucky’s Pro Day. Richardson joked he also wanted to hit the ceiling as a way to “up Will Levis.”

Both Levis and Richardson are expected to be taken within the first five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. They will likely also be joined by Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Of that group, Richardson has experienced the most helium as the draft has inched closer. He turned in impressive numbers at the combine, which really got the attention of analysts.

It will likely be that, and not the ceiling throw, that results in Richardson being drafted at the top of the first round. Richardson knows as much, especially after seeing his colleagues pull off the same feat, but it’s nice to see he has a good sense of humor about the whole thing.