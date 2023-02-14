Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Are Expecting Their First Baby: ‘So Blessed’

Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby

Teren Oddo

Anthony Michael Hall is going to be a dad!

The actor, 54, and wife Lucia Hall are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

In an exclusive statement celebrating the exciting baby news, Anthony shares how Lucia, 32, told him they were going to be parents.

“Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news,” The Breakfast Club alum shares.

Hall notes that the couple is excited to welcome a baby boy. “Michael Anthony Hall the II will be born this summer,” the actor — who was born Michael Anthony Hall but had to change it when joining the Screen Actor’s Guild in 1976 — joyfully shares.

“My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer.”

Anthony celebrates Lucia for being a “champ throughout the pregnancy.”

“She’s tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along,” he continues. “As a new father-to-be, I’ve been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods — plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night.”

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova

Michael Kovac/Getty

Anthony and Lucia — who costarred in the 2017 film War Machine — have been linked since at least summer 2016, when the actor began sharing photos of the pair out and about on date nights.

The couple got engaged in a romantic scene in Italy in early fall 2019 in Taormina, Sicily, before tying the knot in 2020.