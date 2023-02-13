Anthony Mackie shares how his Captain America will differ from Chris Evans

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (Photo: Disney+)

Anthony Mackie is getting ready to roll on Captain America: New World Order.

The actor updated Yahoo on the status of his first feature film as Marvel’s new Cap after taking over the mantle — head previously by Chris Evans, of course — on Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“We start in about a month,” Mackie tells Yahoo Entertainment, joined by Jahi Winston in promoting their upcoming Netflix horror-comedy We Have a Ghost. “So we’re just kicking it off and everybody’s getting squared away and ready to go.”

New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah from a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson (who both wrote on Falcon and Winter Soldier) for a May 3, 2024 release.

Though we did get a taste for Mackie’s new twist on Cap through the action-packed last episode of FAWS, the 44-year-old actor provides some thoughts on how his approach to playing one of the world’s most celebrated heroes will differ from that of Evans, who starred as the super-soldier and moral center of the MCU, Steve Rogers, in seven movies, beginning with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and ending with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

“My Cap, he’s not a superhero,” Mackie explains. “He doesn’t have a super-serum. So his superpower is his humanity. So I think with him he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is it to be a good guy or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you tow that line in the way that you did. I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where this is right, or this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong.”

Of course those aren’t the only differences.

“And [he’ll have] a flyer costume,” Mackie cracks in regards to Sam Wilson’s new winged red, white and blue threads. “Cause it’s leg day every day [in the gym]. We going straight spandex, none of this cotton stuff. We doing straight spandex.”

New World Order will costar FAWS alumni Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), return Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns/Leader) to the Marvel fold for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and, perhaps most notably, introduce Harrison Ford to the MCU. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon will take over the role of military official Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from William Hurt, who died in 2022.

Ford’s casting led to all kinds of cracks on social media about whether or not the lovably-curmudgeonly 80-year-old actor will even care about getting up to speed on what’s happened in the MCU in the 30-plus movies before New World Order.

So will Mackie be catching him up?

“I’m gonna have him a full breakdown,” the actor says. “And we’re gonna compare notes. I’m very excited about it.”

We Have a Ghost premieres on Netflix Feb. 24

Watch the trailer: