Anthony Lamb grateful to fit with Warriors after ‘grind’ of NBA journey

Lamb grateful to be fitting in with Dubs amid two-way 'grind'

Anthony Lamb is on a two-way contract with the Warriors, but he certainly isn’t playing like it.

The 24-year-old is carving out a role with the league’s defending champions, and he couldn’t be happier about the opportunity after bouncing between the G League and NBA since going undrafted over two years ago.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I’m very grateful to be here,” Lamb told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” following Golden State’s 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center.

“It’s been a grind so far. Any time you’re on a two-way, it’s like, you go up, you go down. You don’t know where you’re going to be, but these [Warriors teammates] make it really easy for you.”

The Warriors signed Lamb, a 6-foot-6 forward, to a two-way contract on Oct. 14, along with 6-foot-5 guard Ty Jerome. Before joining Golden State, Lamb had played in just 26 NBA games across two seasons with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

“The biggest thing I know is I’m bringing myself to the table, so every day I know I’m Anthony Lamb, and [the Warriors] brought me in because they believe in my skills,” Lamb said. “And Coach Kerr shows a lot of faith in me in the way he talks about me, and that instills a lot of confidence.”

Lamb has seen his minutes off the bench increase in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation this season as the Warriors try to develop a winning formula for the new campaign.

The chance to share a roster with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson isn’t lost on Lamb. And it doesn’t stop there, with others such as Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole knowing exactly what it takes to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“You get to see how the best do it,” Lamb continued. “You get to see how everybody handles themselves day to day, and I try to sort of model my game and my routine after what they do, and try to fit in where I can.”

Lamb has played in each of Golden State’s last three games, and the Vermont product had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field with two 3-pointers, four rebounds and one assist in Friday’s win.

The forward told the NBC Sports Bay Area crew that he always felt like he could fit in with the Warriors, and he looked the part against Cleveland, attempting to hype up the Chase Center crowd.

“I feel like they play basketball the way it’s supposed to be played — a lot of movement, everybody gets involved,” Lamb said. “And I feel like that’s how I enjoy playing.

“So when I came into here, I was like, ‘OK, this is a spot where I can fit in. I can be myself, and I don’t have to go outside my own game to do it.’ And just doing that basketball with the best in the world, it makes you look better.”

And when Lamb revealed the main thing he has taken away from the group of future Hall of Famers he’s playing with this year, there were no surprises.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is they’re all great people,” Lamb said.