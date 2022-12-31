Anthony Hopkins Inspires Hope With Online Celebration Of His Sobriety Anniversary – The Hamden Journal

Unlike his most famous film character, Anthony Hopkins won’t celebrate with a nice Chianti.

Hopkins extolled his 47 years of sobriety on Thursday with an Instagram message urging people to seek help with alcohol and other substances if they need it. The Oscar-winning actor turns 85 today, and said getting sober saved his life.

“I’m celebrating 47 years today of sobriety,” he said in his video. “This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there — I know there are people struggling. In this day and age of cancel and hatred and non-compromise, children being bullied, I say… Be kind to yourself. Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people, if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life.”

Hopkins continued, “Forty seven years ago I was in a desperate situation, in despair and probably not long to live. I just had to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. I didn’t realize that it was a kind of condition — mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism, or addiction. I’m not an expert on drugs, I’m not an expert on anything. I know nothing. Except I have found a life where no one bullies me.”

Hopkins acknowledges he was “very difficult to work with” early in his career because he “was usually hungover.”

“Don’t let yourself be put down. Depression is part of being alive, sometimes as is anxiety. Life is tough. But if you need help with any addiction or problem, talk to someone. Talk to someone you respect, whether it’s a counselor or to go to a 12-step program,” Hopkins continued. “It doesn’t cost a thing, but it will give you a whole new life.”

He concluded with a call to action.

“So wherever you are, get help. Don’t be ashamed,” the Two Popes star added. “Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do. Don’t let anyone put you down. If you’re gonna be angry, be angry at them… Celebrate yourself.”

Hopkins’s video remarks drew praise from some famous friends.

“Well said!” wrote Hugh Jackman.

“Thank you Sir… you are shining beacon of light, you inspire me on my journey in recovery,” said Naomi Campbell. The supermodel has been open about her struggles with addiction.

“My love to you,” added Alec Baldwin.