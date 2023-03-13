Anthony Fauci aids collapsed woman at black-tie DC dinner

A Tuxedo-clad Dr. Anthony Fauci was spotted springing into action Saturday night at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in DC — after a woman passed out and hit her head.

The 82-year-old former White House medical adviser was seen attending to a woman who collapsed during the black-tie affair.

“Last night at the Gridiron Dinner in DC, maybe 10 feet from me and [colleague] Sarah Gruen, a woman collapsed, hit her head on a table, and was laying on the floor without moving,” comedian and speechwriter Chandler Dean tweeted Sunday.

“People gather trying to help, but no one is sure what to do. Someone goes to find a doctor. They found one,” he added.

Dean posted a photo of Fauci — dressed in his black tux and white bowtie – crouching down by the unidentified woman, who was obstructed by a table.

It is unclear how Fauci treated the woman but fellow speechwriter Eric Schnure eased minds on Twitter, confirming “she was okay.”

Some 600 journalists, politicians and various officials attended the typically light-hearted annual event, where former Vice President Mike Pence, 63, tore into his old boss, Donald Trump, 76, saying his “reckless words” during the Jan. 6 riots put his and his family’s lives in danger.





Dr. Anthony Fauci assisted a woman who collapsed at the annual Gridiron Club dinner. Twitter/Chandler Dean





Fauci said this weekend he still believes COVID-19 could have been a “natural occurrence.” Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

On Dec. 31, Fauci stepped down from his government roles and ended his 38-year run span as director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The former top doc on Saturday said he still believes the COVID-19 virus could have been caused by a “natural occurrence” — and that critics who want him prosecuted over his handling of the pandemic are “off the deep end.”