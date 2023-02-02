Anthony Edwards’ hilarious Steph Curry realization about Warriors star’s pace

Ant makes hilarious realization of Steph’s relentless pace originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards revealed an honest takeaway after playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night.

“We was tired, man,” Edwards said after Golden State’s 119-114 overtime loss to Minnesota [h/t Dane Moore]. “[The Warriors] just play fast. Steph don’t stop. He played the whole fourth and didn’t stop moving, didn’t stop running around.

“If I play the whole fourth, when I pass it up, I’m probably going to stand still in the corner and catch my breath.”

Curry played all but 18 seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime. He scored six points in the fourth but missed a potential game-winning jumper at the end of regulation and misfired on all three attempts from the field in overtime.

Edwards finished the game with 27 points, none of which were scored in his four fourth-quarter minutes. He did, however, notch four of the Timberwolves’ nine overtime points to hand the Warriors their 19th loss on the road.

The Timberwolves guard, in his third NBA season, is a rising star on the court and a bubbly personality off it. He went viral earlier this week for admitting he eats about 21 bags of Chester’s Hot Fries per week.

Still, Edwards’ guilty-pleasure snack didn’t prevent the 21-year-old star from chasing around Curry all night at Target Center.

