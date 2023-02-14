Anthony Dwayne McRae ID’d as Michigan State University shooter

The crazed mass shooter who shot dead three students and left five others in critical condition at Michigan State University was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae.

The gunman was identified as police confirmed he was found dead of suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at 11:35 p.m., just over three hours after he first opened fire.

Cops earlier said the killer was not thought to be connected to the university, and police did not reveal a possible motive in Tuesday’s early morning update.

They confirmed that all three killed and five wounded were students.

Shots were fired — and students killed — in two locations on the sprawling East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

McRae first started shooting inside an academic building called Berkey Hall, where two of the dead were found, before moving on to shoot up the MSU Union building, which houses a student dining hall, where a third fatality was found.

One survivor told the “Today” show early Tuesday that the gunman had been silent when he burst through the back door of her classroom and started shooting at the 20 or so students inside.

Claire Papoulias recalled hearing “three or four gunshots directly behind” her head, immediately dropping to the floor as someone yelled there was a shooter.

“At that moment, I thought I was gonna die. I was so scared,” she told the NBC breakfast show, praising other students for heroically racing to smash open windows to help them flee.

During the carnage, she called her mom, Natalie Papoulias, who “heard about three gunshots and screaming” some of the gunshots on the other end.

“It was my worst nightmare,” the mom said, saying she felt her legs would give way as she rushed to get in her car to race to the campus.

“I mean, I feel like she literally like dodged a bullet.”

Videos posted online showed troves of terrified students running across the campus as officers tried to take command of the chaotic scene.

Following the first report of shots fired, students and staff at the school were ordered to “secure-in-place,” authorities said.

University police on Monday night sent out an alert warning the campus community to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had called President Biden over the shooting, which she called “a weekly American problem.”

“We are all broken by an all too familiar feeling,” she said, saying: “We cannot keep going on like this.”

They confirmed they “did recover a weapon.”