Anthony Davis: ‘We can’t finish games’

With 25 seconds left on the clock. Avery Bradley misunderstood a Frank Vogel directive not to foul and instead sent 2022 NBA All-Star Young to the free-throw line. Davis shot a withering glare at the bench and post-match did not hold back in his assessment. “I think the most frustrating part is that we can’t finish games,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of games that we had won and teams come back and beat us.”

Source: Staff writers with AFP @ FOXSports.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Okongwu flips the inside ball screen. What a read in flow. See what AD does in the middle as the interior gets compromised. Does he move 6 inches from his help position to stop Okongwu’s dive? Nevermind, he had 27 pts so clearly he did his job. The boxscore proves it 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EO9RhBxR28 – 6:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers were killed in the fourth quarter by the Hawks in their third straight loss. Anthony Davis is tired of the pattern.

“We’ve had a lot of games that we had won and teams come back and beat us.”

ocregister.com/2022/01/30/lak… – 6:42 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

AD said a few interesting things about Russ postgame, including that his teammates work at helping manage his emotions, trying to help him move on when he gets worked up.

But tactically, he also shared what he thought stood out from Russ’ 35-point game in Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/GREsHsdusE – 4:53 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis said in the fourth quarter when he was yelling at Monk in an effort to give him an easier shot — he was going to give him the ball back to get the Hawks’ defense to shift.

Davis says it’s been tough because some of these lineups haven’t played crunch time minutes. – 4:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis on how he’s feeling since his return: “Body is feeling good, besides the MCL this year, which I’m still trying to get all the way healthy. But besides that, I feel great.” – 4:31 PM

Story continues

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

In the final minute, Vogel clarified that he was telling Bradley to get up on Trae Young and make him go, and not to foul, but Bradley thought he wanted him to foul. That’s what Vogel was discussing with AD. – 3:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Discouraging end to the trip here in ATL. The Lakers, who led by as many as 11, lose to the Hawks 129-121 and head back to L.A. with a 2-4 record in the six games, dropping the final three. Monk 33p 10r 5a; AD 27p 5r 2s; Russ 20p 12a 7r; Melo 11p; Stanley Johnson 10p – 3:24 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Lakers headed home after a 2-4 road trip, with concern about the health of LeBron’s knee. The good news: AD has looked good returning from a knee injury. Blazers/Clippers/Knicks this week. – 3:24 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL started this road trip 2-1, but, without LeBron James for the final 3, finished 0-3, and will fall to three games under .500.

Being unable to get both AD and LeBron on the court at the same time continues to be the story of the last year and a half for the Lakers. – 3:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis frustrated as we wind down. Was having a sideline discussion with Frank Vogel. Lakers down six with 25.2 seconds left. – 3:19 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Among the many reasons LeBron is missed, with AD often getting pulled out high on pick and rolls, there’s absolutely no backline at all for the Lakers. LeBron being the next biggest guy who actually matters could help offset this schematically. AK – 3:12 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

didn’t expect okongwu to win that battle against ad for the 50-50 rebound but when he secured it i wasn’t that surprised, either. he’s a force in the paint. – 3:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

This Atlanta crowd got loud when AD missed his first free throw just now, howling at the prospect of getting free Chik-Fila if he missed both.

It’s like they forgot it’s Sunday, smh – 3:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Hawks cut it to four with 9 minutes remaining. On cue, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook head to the scorer’s table to check in. – 3:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Tom “Maverick” Cruise is missing out on an obvious ad campaign with Luka “Top Gun” Doncic. – 2:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Somebody on this team has to rebound. Anthony Davis with a couple extraordinary efforts on defense to get stops, but no one is getting the ball back. Now Davis has four fouls and is the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. – 2:32 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks down 71-62 to the Lakers at halftime.

Young: 16/6, 6/12 FG

Collins: 14/4, 3 steals, 7/10 FG

Lakers shot 71 percent in the half, Monk has 19, AD has 18 – 2:08 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Nice half for the Lakers, up 71-62 on the Hawks…AD has 18pts, Monk 19pts 6rebs, Russ 11pts 6ast 4rebs – 2:08 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers are shooting a ridiculous 69.2% (27 for 39) with AD at 7 for 11 after another smooth hoop, but 11 TO’s have helped keep ATL in range, at 64-60. – 2:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Another really nice start for AD after the Philly game. Feeling better and better about his health. – 1:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis has 11 points in less than 8 minutes. The Lakers have started 10 for 13 from the field. – 1:25 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters in Atlanta:

Anthony Davis

Stanley Johnson

Malik Monk

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 12:35 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Today’s Lakers starting lineup. Anthony Davis is officially back (again). pic.twitter.com/NTxK5abyxG – 12:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Anthony Davis (wrist) returns tonight for the Lakers but LeBron James is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed “general swelling” in James’ left knee, Coach Frank Vogel says.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:09 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel said Anthony Davis will start at center, and that his wrist is OK. LeBron started at center against ATL on Jan. 7, a 134-118 win (AD was out).

ATL has De’Andre Hunter back, and he’s helped the Hawks be much better since they faced LAL, though he’s questionable (ankle). – 11:38 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis is playing against the Hawks, per Vogel. – 11:33 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis is warming up with a heavily taped right wrist pic.twitter.com/Ogqlfw3u7Q – 11:10 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Anthony Davis shot a few warmup shots and now is getting his right wrist taped. pic.twitter.com/6o45sDaP3E – 11:09 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game at Atlanta, as the Lakers wrap up their 6-game road trip. – 9:50 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is expected to play today against the Atlanta Hawks, team says. – 9:49 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable to play today against Atlanta. – 9:48 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) to probable for today’s game in Atlanta. – 9:48 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Hope y’all are up on the West Coast: Anthony Davis is now PROBABLE today against the Hawks. – 9:47 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game against the Hawks, per the Lakers. – 9:47 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Today’s full page ad. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/UsRFy3mjF2 – 9:42 AM

More on this storyline

Kyle Goon: Malik Monk says the Lakers haven’t found enough resilience to get through these stretches of uncertainty in the lineup: “We know what we gotta do, we just have to put it together.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 30, 2022

Mike Trudell: Monk on LeBron: “He’s missed tremendously … but that’s our job to figure out how to play without him.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 30, 2022

Lamar Odom is still holding out hope for this season’s Lakers … telling TMZ Sports despite their struggles, the Purple and Gold are still his pick to win the NBA title. LeBron James and Co. have underperformed so far in 2021-22 — they’re far from the top of the Western Conference and can’t seem to find a rhythm. Odom — who won 2 titles with the Lakers — says he’s not concerned about the Lake Show’s lack of success so far … and it’s all thanks to the talent on the roster. “I think they’re good enough to win a championship,” Odom tells us. “They’re still my pick to win the championship. I don’t know if that’s Laker pride or me just being a Laker at heart. But they’re still my pick.” -via TMZ.com / January 30, 2022