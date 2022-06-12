Anthony Davis hasn’t shot a basketball since last Lakers game on April 5

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis says he hasn’t shot a basketball since April 5, the last game of the team’s 2021-22 regular season.

Source: James Kingsley @ Lakers Daily

Story continues

More on this storyline

Grousbeck declined to comment on what deals Boston came close to making. In at least one case, the star seemingly made the decision for the Celtics. Davis’s father, Anthony Davis Sr., publicly said that he didn’t want his son playing in Boston — a signal that even if Davis were traded to Boston, he wouldn’t re-sign once his contract expired, making it less worthwhile for the Celtics to part with their top players in a deal. -via New York Times / June 12, 2022

Kevin Pelton: The one-point margin through four games of the NBA Finals (Warriors 422, Celtics 421) is the closest a Finals has been at this stage since 1969 (Lakers 431, Celtics 430). Boston won Game 7 at the Forum that year for Bill Russell’s last title. -via Twitter @kpelton / June 11, 2022

All-Star forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez appeared Friday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night,” one of ABC’s pregame shows ahead of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Middleton played in a game of “College Knowledge,” where he was asked to answer trivia questions alongside fellow Texas A&M; attendee Deandre Jordan. The pair faced off against former University of Kentucky players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Malik Monk. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / June 11, 2022