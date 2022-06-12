Anthony Davis hasn’t shot a basketball since April 5

The 2021-22 NBA season was another frustrating one for Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis.

Although he played well at times, he missed about half the season due to two separate injuries: a sprained MCL and a sprained foot.

After his foot injury, which occurred on Feb. 16, he only played in three games following his recovery, and his final game of the season came of April 5 versus the Phoenix Suns.

Davis recently admitted that since that contest on April 5, he hasn’t shot a basketball.

The admission may come as a shock to Lakers fans and even cause some of them to accuse Davis of a lack of dedication.

Perhaps Davis has been focusing on non-basketball-specific training over the past two months, or perhaps he has been simply aiming to make a full recovery from his foot injury, which was still bothering him when he returned in April.

Of course, there is the possibility that Davis hasn’t been doing anything active lately.

There is no doubt that a healthy Davis is of the utmost importance to the Lakers’ hopes of becoming a competitive team next season. New head coach Darvin Ham admitted as much during his introductory press conference on Monday.

