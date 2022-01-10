Anthony Anderson pounces on Karl-Anthony Towns’ mistake on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

It was a night of close-calls and producer adjudication , Sunday. Former Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross, Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson all competed to raise money for their respective charities.

During one particular three-word “Before and After” themed puzzle, Towns accidentally repeated a word while attempting to solve, saying “Martin Short, Short Circuit.” The technically incorrect answer received a buzzer, and Anderson was quick to demand a turn at the now-obvious puzzle. Anderson correctly answered, “Martin Short Circuit.”

Host Pat Sajak explained the verdict to Towns, sayings, “We have to go by the rules here. You understand that, being in the NBA as you are, where the refs never miss a call.”

While it was a somewhat disappointing night for Towns at the big wheel, he did manage to raise $30,000 for the Vera Institute of Justice. Also, the same night the game show aired he scored a season-high 40 points against the Houston Rockets! So he can’t be too sad.

Cross and Anderson also raised quite a bit of money for their charities of choice. Cross was responsible for $62,150 being donated to Stand Up to Cancer, while Anderson helped raise $75,300 for the Anderson Family Foundation.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

