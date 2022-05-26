Anthony Anderson Not Returning For Season 22 – The Hamden Journal

Detective Kevin Bernard has turned in his badge one more time. Anthony Anderson, who reprised his character from the series’ original run in the new Season 21, will not be returning for Season 22.

As The Hamden Journal reported in November, Anderson had signed a one-year deal and has chosen not to continue on the upcoming season, which has been picked up by NBC. According to sources, Anderson wanted to support Dick Wolf in the relaunch of the mothership of the franchise for one season and always planned to move on after that.

Fellow original Law & Order star, Sam Waterston, also had signed a one-year deal for Season 21. It is unclear whether he would return for Season 22;. In a promising sign, the veteran appeared on stage of NBCUniversal’s upfront, which showcased programming and talent for the upcoming season.

There was no indication in the recent Season 21 finale that Anderson would be exiting. In it, Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and his partner Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) were investigating the murder of an off-duty police officer.

Anderson, who also just wrapped his run as star and executive producer of ABC’s black-ish, remains in business with NBCUniversal on the previously announced Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation comedy and travel show for E!.

The new installment of Law & Order, from Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, continues the classic bifurcated format and once again examines “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also star.

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Anderson is repped by UTA, Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.