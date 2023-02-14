Antetokounmpos in Skills; Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum in 3-Point Contest; Trey Murphy III in Slam Dunk

NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City begins Friday with the celebrity game and Rising Stars game, then continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests and the All-Star Game on Sunday at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.
Participants for the Saturday night contests — Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk — were announced Tuesday. The events start at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (TNT). Here are the players competing in each event:
Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge will consist of three rounds: relay, passing and shooting. The winning team for each round will receive challenge points, and the team with the most challenge points after the three rounds will be the winner. If there is a tie, there will be a tiebreaker, with the tied teams taking halfcourt shots.
3-Point Contest
Slam Dunk
The judges for the Slam Dunk contest are Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins.
NBA All-Star Game
All-Star Game starters, reserves and injury replacements were previously announced. The All-Star Game Draft will be held on the court prior to the game, with the captains selecting first from the starters pool and then from the reserves pool. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday (TNT/TBS). The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Western Conference starters
-
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
-
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
-
Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks
-
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
-
Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz
Western Conference reserves
-
Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings
-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
-
Paul George, F, LA Clippers
-
Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
-
Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies
-
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
-
De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings
Coach
Notes: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) were originally selected as starters but will not play due to injuries. Morant and Markkanen replaced them. Edwards and Fox were named injury replacements as reserves.
Eastern Conference starters
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
-
Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics
-
Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks
-
Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
-
Joel Embiid, F/C, Philadelphia 76ers
Eastern Conference reserves
-
DeMar DeRozan, F, Chicago Bulls
-
Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
-
Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
-
Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
-
Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
-
Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers
-
Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors
Coach
Notes: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was selected as an Eastern Conference starter from the Brooklyn Nets before the trade deadline. Durant will not play due to an MCL sprain. Embiid replaced Durant as a starter, and Siakam was named an injury replacement as a reserve. Irving was named an Eastern Conference starter when still a member of the Nets.
Brown is dealing with a facial fracture and will miss his third straight game Tuesday. If he is unable to play in the All-Star Game, an additional injury replacement will be named.
Rising Stars
First- and second-year NBA players and G League players will participate in the Rising Stars game at 9 p.m. ET Friday (TNT). Four teams will compete in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title.
The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40, and the championship game will be played to a target score of 25.
The coaches for the teams are Pau Gasol, Deron Williams and Joakim Noah, who drafted among the NBA rookies and sophomores, and Jason Terry, who will lead the G League team.
Here are the teams:
Team Pau
Team Deron
-
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
-
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
-
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
-
Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
-
A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
-
Bones Hyland, LA Clippers
-
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Team Joakim
Team Jason
-
Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
-
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
-
Mojave King, G League Ignite
-
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
-
Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats/Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)
-
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
-
Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers