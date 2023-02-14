Antetokounmpos in Skills; Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum in 3-Point Contest; Trey Murphy III in Slam Dunk

NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City begins Friday with the celebrity game and Rising Stars game, then continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests and the All-Star Game on Sunday at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

Participants for the Saturday night contests — Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk — were announced Tuesday. The events start at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (TNT). Here are the players competing in each event:

Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge will consist of three rounds: relay, passing and shooting. The winning team for each round will receive challenge points, and the team with the most challenge points after the three rounds will be the winner. If there is a tie, there will be a tiebreaker, with the tied teams taking halfcourt shots.

3-Point Contest

Slam Dunk

The judges for the Slam Dunk contest are Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins.

The Antetokounmpo brothers — Giannis, Alex and Thanasis — will again compete in the All-Star Saturday Skill Challenge at the 2023 All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

NBA All-Star Game

All-Star Game starters, reserves and injury replacements were previously announced. The All-Star Game Draft will be held on the court prior to the game, with the captains selecting first from the starters pool and then from the reserves pool. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday (TNT/TBS). The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Western Conference starters

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz

Western Conference reserves

Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Paul George, F, LA Clippers

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings

Coach

Notes: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) were originally selected as starters but will not play due to injuries. Morant and Markkanen replaced them. Edwards and Fox were named injury replacements as reserves.

Eastern Conference starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Joel Embiid, F/C, Philadelphia 76ers

Eastern Conference reserves

DeMar DeRozan, F, Chicago Bulls

Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

Coach

Notes: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was selected as an Eastern Conference starter from the Brooklyn Nets before the trade deadline. Durant will not play due to an MCL sprain. Embiid replaced Durant as a starter, and Siakam was named an injury replacement as a reserve. Irving was named an Eastern Conference starter when still a member of the Nets.

Brown is dealing with a facial fracture and will miss his third straight game Tuesday. If he is unable to play in the All-Star Game, an additional injury replacement will be named.

Rising Stars

First- and second-year NBA players and G League players will participate in the Rising Stars game at 9 p.m. ET Friday (TNT). Four teams will compete in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title.

The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40, and the championship game will be played to a target score of 25.

The coaches for the teams are Pau Gasol, Deron Williams and Joakim Noah, who drafted among the NBA rookies and sophomores, and Jason Terry, who will lead the G League team.

Here are the teams:

Team Pau

Team Deron

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Bones Hyland, LA Clippers

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Team Joakim

Team Jason