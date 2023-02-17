‘Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania’ Eyes $17M+ Thursday Previews – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing from box office sources that Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qunatumania zoomed to a $17M-$18M last night in previews from showtimes that started at 3PM. That figure, which could be higher or lower once Disney officially reports later this morning, is where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Thursday night was back in 2017, at $17M.

The Thursday night previews for Marvel’s crop last year were Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($36M), Thor: Love & Thunder ($29M) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($28M).

Industry projections have the 4-day for Quantumania at $120M, but Disney thinks it’s between $105M-$110M. Nonetheless, the threequel is bound to set an opening record for the Ant-Man franchise and the third best Presidents Day opening ever after 2018’s Black Panther ($242.1M) and 2016’s Deadpool ($152.1M). Advance ticket sales earlier this week were tracking 15% behind Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened to $144.1M.

That said, according to Boxoffice Pulse data, Quantumania is outpacing the first two Ant-Man movies in presales and showtimes, and well-positioned to be the top-selling February release since 2018’s Black Panther. The film lands at more than 3,500 locations with over 50K showtimes programmed throughout the weekend, according to The Boxoffice Company, which powers showtimes and ticketing for Google, IMDb, Bing, TikTok, Apple and many others.

Critics have been unusually cruel on this Marvel movie giving it 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is very close to where Eternals was at 47%. However, Quantumania could prove to be Teflon to reviews, the walk-up factor here is the new MCU villain Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors, and first introduced as a variant in Disney+/Marvel Studios’ Loki. RT audience meter is currently at 84% which is higher than Thor: Love and Thunder (77%) and ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp (80%) and near Ant-Man (85%), despite those latter movies have better reviews respectively at 87% and 83%.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Thursday repped 30% of its first day Friday which was $56M before opening to $146.5M.

Ant-Man 3‘s Thursday night figures are from industry sources, not Disney.

MORE….