‘Ant-Man’ Star Evangeline Lilly Protests Covid Vaccine Mandate – The Hamden Journal

Ant-Man franchise star Evangeline Lilly took to Instagram, revealing that she was at a Washington D.C. rally in “support of bodily sovereignty”, and protesting Covid vaccine mandates.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society under any threat whatsoever,” write the actress.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems,” she added.

“I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

Lilly is the second Marvel actress who has publicly spoke out against vax mandates after Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright made her view known in a video back in December. Lilly plays Hope van Dyne in the Ant-Man franchise.

In March, 2020, Lilly wrote on Instagram that she would not social distance. She later walked back those comments, saying “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has wrapped and can be seen in theaters on July 28, 2023.