Ant Anstead seemingly takes a swipe at Christina Hall amid custody dispute

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead, who will face off in court next month over the well-being of their 2-year-old son Hudson, seem to be shading each other in their latest social media posts.

It started when the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, was called out by someone on Instagram for posting videos of the former couple’s son playing soccer.

“I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” the commenter wrote, referring to Anstead’s claim in his emergency custody filing that his ex-wife, star of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast, used the boy in “paid advertisements to sell products” during the three of the five full days she was with him in March.

Anstead, 43, replied to the troll, “Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favor of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different.”

(Screenshot: Ant Anstead via Instagram)

Soon after, Hall posted a photo of Hudson sharing — to borrow a term from Anstead — an “organic moment” with his older half-brother from her first marriage to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.

“Occasionally Instagram is reality,” she wrote. “Brotherly love.”

Last month, Anstead — who was married to Hall from 2018 to 2020 — filed for emergency custody of Hudson. He claimed he’s the child’s primary caregiver, with Hall seeing him “9 full days each month” over the last 20 months. He said when Hall was with the boy, she used him to “sell products” in advertisements she was paid for, including one for a product the boy was allergic to. He also said Hall transferred custody of Hudson without informing him that her family had COVID, leading to his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, getting it and her production being shut down. He cited her admission of smoking the psychedelic toad venom as another thing that made her unfit as a parent.

Hall denied his claims in her response and countered that he used Hudson to “promote his business on social media.”

Anstead’s emergency request was denied, with the judge asking them to instead meet with a mediator on June 15. A court date is also set for June 28.

Meanwhile, Hall has made an effort to put co-parenting first with ex El Moussa. Two weeks ago, the exes and their new spouses were seen squabbling on the sidelines of their son’s soccer game. The next day, the boy had emergency surgery, leading the exes to put aside their differences and put their kids — also including a daughter Taylor — for now.