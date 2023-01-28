Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: ‘Magic Under Twinkly Lights’

Ant Anstead Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead/instagram

Ant Anstead is having a romantic night out with girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, the HGTV alum, 43, proudly showcased his love for the Oscar-winning actress, 53, in an Instagram post on Friday, in which the two appear to be dancing on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they look into each other’s eyes.

“Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x,” Anstead wrote in the caption.

In the sweet snapshot, the pair are dressed for a night out, with Anstead sporting a gray suit and white Converse sneakers, and Zellweger donning a long blazer, black dress, and metallic stilettos.

RELATED: Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.

After Anstead shared the sweet tribute to Zellwegger, many admired the adorable photo, including Secret Celebrity Renovation host Nischelle Turner, who posted a series of red hearts in the comment section.

While the British-born car expert rarely posts photos of himself with the movie star, who he began dating in June 2021, he often includes subtle nods to her on his social media.

Earlier in January, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host also gave a small glimpse of the Judy actress when he shared some Instagram snaps from a holiday trip to the U.K.

In one post, fans pointed out Zellweger wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot of Anstead’s 3-year-old son, Hudson (whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall) learning how to play cricket. “It’s merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports,” Anstead captioned the post.

RELATED: Ant Anstead Shares Adorable Photo with Son Hudson, 3, as He Tries to Give Him a Kiss: ‘Smoochy’

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead Instagram

In a different post from the same trip, another user noticed the actress makes a brief cameo in a video of a “woodland walk” Anstead took with his two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16.

Story continues

“Renée for the Holiday win!! 😍 Recognize that cap always,” the follower wrote, referring to the same orange hat the actress wore in the previous snaps.

He also alluded to Zellweger in his Thanksgiving post and in a snapshot of his Christmas tree, which was decorated with British and Norwegian flags — the latter, a nod to the actress’s heritage.

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple first met after Zellweger filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride that aired in August 2021. After the encounter, Anstead spoke to PEOPLE about how he was happy it had brought them together.

“I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them,” said Anstead. “And that’s what happened in this case.”