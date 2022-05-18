Ant Anstead appeared to say ex Christina Hall uses their son as a ‘puppet’ amid their custody battle

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall are in the midst of a custody battle.Michael Kovac / Contributor / Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

Ant Anstead posted a video of his son Hudson on Tuesday.

He implied Christina Hall uses him as a “puppet” for profit in a comment, according to US Weekly.

Anstead filed an emergency order against Hall in part because of her social media posts of Hudson.

Ant Anstead seemingly implied Christina Hall uses their son as a “puppet” in an Instagram comment, according to a new report from US Weekly.

Anstead, 43, and Hall, 38, are in the midst of a custody battle over their 2-year-old son Hudson, who they had during their brief marriage.

On Tuesday, Anstead posted two videos of Hudson playing soccer on Instagram.

According to US Weekly, someone commented on the post: “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media?”

“Absolutely I don’t,” he responded in a comment, according to US Weekly. The comment appears to have been deleted.

“Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on,” he went on to say in the comment, according to the outlet. “But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x.”

Hall declined to comment on this story, and representatives for Anstead did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The exchange on Anstead’s post appeared to reference complaints he made in an emergency order for custody of Hudson that he filed on April 28.

In court documents reviewed by Insider, Anstead said Hall had put Hudson in “dangerous” situations, including a sunburn so severe it made him cry. He also said he had become Hudson’s “primary parent,” and that Hall only spends an average of “9 full days each month” with their son each month.

In addition, Anstead said in the court documents that Hall uses her time with Hudson to include him in sponsored posts on social media.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall during their marriage.Noel Vasquez / Contributor / Getty Images

“I have never once commercialized, been paid to use, or used Hudson as a prop or promotional tool for any television program or product,” Anstead said in the documents.

Anstead requested a judge block Hall from posting Hudson in any “commercial endeavor” without the express written permission of both parents until they reach a new custody agreement.

Anstead’s emergency request was denied on April 28.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Hall said in a statement to Insider about the emergency order. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Hall noted in the response she filed to Anstead’s order on April 29, which Insider was also able to review, that she thinks Anstead has also posted Hudson in photos that are used for commercial benefit even if they are not sponsored posts, pointing to posts of Hudson at his father’s business Radford and Anstead reading a book he wrote to Hudson.

Christina Hall filed a response to Ant Anstead’s emergency order.Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

She also said she was “shocked to see the false allegations” about her in Anstead’s emergency order.

A judge set a hearing date for Hall and Anstead on June 28 to determine Hudson’s custody. They are also attending a court-ordered mediation session on June 15.

