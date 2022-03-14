Anson Lo Joins Cast Of Hong Kong Zombie Thriller – The Hamden Journal

Mirror singer and actor Anson Lo has joined the cast of Bizhan Tong’s upcoming action thriller Chungking Mansions. Billed as Hong Kong’s biggest zombie film ever, the Phoenix Waters Productions pic, in co-production with AMM Global and Salon Films Japan, has also added Hong Kong-Canadian actresses Selena Lee and Jeannie Chan, Korea’s Choi Si-Hun and Hong Kong actor Louis Cheung.

They join previously announced cast members including Japanese action star Rina Takeda and Singapore’s Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim.

Chungking Mansions tells the story of a disparate group of people from across the globe who must climb the iconic Chungking Mansions building amidst a zombie outbreak in Hong Kong. Centered around an American seeking to rescue his pregnant wife, the action moves between people of all nationalities across the city who are undergoing their own journeys to survive.

Lo, who became the most Googled Hong Kong celebrity in 2021, also stars in series Ossan’s Love. In Chungking Mansions, he’ll play a young professional who joins a tour group when the outbreak begins.

Lee’s credits include Barrack O’Karma as well as Canadian series Blood & Water with Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. Chan recently collaborated with Tong in the lead role of crime series Forensic Psychologist, and the latest season of the Flying Tiger franchise. Chan and Lee play sisters caught up in the disaster. Cheung is known for his work in such features as G Storm and Zero To Hero. His character must transport a high value prisoner in the midst of the outbreak. Choi became a breakout star in Korean show Single’s Inferno, and recently starred in dramas Romanced and I Eat Well Today. He plays the manager of a fashion model attending a campaign launch.

Thai actress Davika Hoorne, who starred in the country’s highest grossing film of all time, Pee Mak, is in talks to play the pregnant wife’s assistant who joins the American husband to rescue her. There is no word yet on who will play the American lead.