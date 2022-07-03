Another — yes, another — earthquake hits Elgin on Saturday

For the fourth time in a week, and at least the 45th time since December, an earthquake was recorded Saturday in the South Carolina Midlands near Elgin.

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered about 3 miles east of Elgin right at noon Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was smaller compared to three that shook the Midlands over the past week, including two in short succession on Wednesday, which registered 3.5 and 3.6 on the Richter scale. The latter was the strongest earthquake in South Carolina in at least eight years. The strongest earthquake ever recorded in South Carolina — and on the East Coast of the U.S. — was a devastating 7.3 in Charleston in 1886.

Elgin, located about 20 miles northeast of Columbia and situated on a fault line, has been experiencing an unusual earthquake “swarm” for the past several months, leaving some residents feeling uneasy. The series of quakes might be the longest period of earthquake activity in the state’s history, officials said this week. But officials have said they don’t believe the spate of minor earthquakes is an indicator that a bigger quake could be on the way.

Elgin officials are planning a town hall meeting soon to discuss the earthquakes.