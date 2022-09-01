Another Tiny US Listing With Ties to China Spikes 13,000%

TipRanks

2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,