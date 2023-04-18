Another Russian ‘goodwill gesture’ — Signs Russia is preparing to retreat from Kherson Oblast

At the same time, the Russians are still setting up defensive lines and preparing for a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has seen increased activity of shipping stolen property from Russian-occupied areas — a sign that the invaders are preparing for a retreat.

“As the people of Kherson on the right bank already say, it is a popular belief. They are definitely preparing for another ‘gesture.’ Because (Russians) packed the stolen property and sent it away. They stocked up on civilian clothing and are now taking such actions, which definitely indicates that they are preparing,” Humeniuk explained.

Russia continues to fortify their defensive positions by mining the coast to protect themselves from a possible landing by Ukrainian troops, indicating that they will not give up the area without a fight.

