Another Recession Indicator Just Flashed Red

An index tracking plane, train, and ground transportation stocks has dropped more than 20% from its recent high.

The



Dow Jones Transportation Average

slipped into bear market territory. That can be another sign that bad news is in store for the economy and stock market.

The Dow Transportation Average (ticker: DJT) is a list of about 20 airlines, railroads and trucking stocks that some traders use to gauge the health of the overall economy. If planes, trains and road vehicles are all buzzing, the economy must be fine. That is the idea anyway. And if the stocks tied to those things are struggling then it portends bad things for markets down the road.