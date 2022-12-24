Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk

Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.

On Wednesday, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of Quinapril Tablets because the medication has too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril, the FDA announced.

The medication in question is marked as:

▪ Quinapril Tablets USP, 20mg | lot No. G102929 | expiration date of April 2023

▪ Quinapril Tablets USP, 40mg | lot Nos. G100533, G100534, G203071 | expiration dates of December 2022 and March 2024

FDA announced Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of Quinapril Tablets, a high blood pressure medication, due to a high amount of nitrosamine impurity.

The tablets are used for treatment of hypertension and packaged in 90-count bottles. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, drugstore chains, mail-order pharmacies and supermarkets. Lupin stopped marketing the medication in September and is notifying businesses of the recall.

In October, Aurobindo Pharma recalled two lots of Quinapril because of the same nitrosamine impurity.

What is nitrosamine and N-Nitroso-Quinapril?

In its recall advisory, the FDA says nitrosamines are commonly found in water and foods — like cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables — that everyone is exposed to at some level.

However, impurities, like N-Nitroso-Quinapril, may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to it above acceptable levels over a long period of time.

What to do if you have the medication?

There have been no reports of illness from this recall, so consumers are not in immediate danger.

The FDA advises anyone with questions on the recall to call Inmar Rx Solutions at 877-538-8445, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday. For reimbursements, the medication must be returned to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc.

To report adverse reactions or quality problems, use the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program:

▪ Complete and submit the report online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

▪ Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 800-FDA-0178

▪ For more information on reporting to the FDA: https://www.fda.gov/safety/report-problem-fda