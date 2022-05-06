Another parent comes forward saying child had braids ripped out of head at day care chain

Another parent is coming forward with a claim that her child had his hair pulled out at a metro day care.

This is the second incident involving a the La Petite Day Care.

Juley Cetoute showed Channel 2′s Larry Spruill the photos of her son’s scalp. The pictures revealed a large bald spot in his head. She said braids used to be there.

“You can see the red hair follicles where they have been removed,” Cetoute said.

Cetoute said she saw the bald spot in her 1-year-old son’s head when she picked up from the La Petite Academy on Indian Trail Road in Norcross on Mar. 24.

“I noticed that his scalp, his hair has been pulled from his scalp. He had braids coming from the middle of his hair down to his ears,” Cetoute said.

The mother told Spruill that she questioned the school numerous times about what happened.

“One minute the school teachers said that he did it to himself, but when I asked for the incident report, the incident report states they don’t know what happened,” Cetoute said.

Spruill reported about another incident where a 1-year-old girl’s hair was pulled out after she got stuck in a cubby at a La Petite location in Tyrone.

“Parents need to know what’s happening. If something happens to a child specifically at a location, it’s their right to know what happened. I want this La Petite to be held accountable,” Cetoute said.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is investigating the academy in Norcross for lack of supervision of a child.

“I definitely have hope this time there will be more transparency with what’s happening,” Cetoute said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to La Petite Academy about this incident at the Norcross location.

They released a statement, saying:

“We strive to ensure that every child in our care has a great experience with us each day. Our policies and procedures are designed to make certain we’re providing a safe and nurturing learning environment in keeping with state regulatory guidelines. We observe each child’s health and well-being daily and notify families if any concerns arise.

“We have reviewed the matter fully. It is clear that we properly followed our procedures with respect to this family and child, and there is no indication of any incidents or interactions with any of our staff that might have caused harm to the child. For privacy concerns, we will not comment in any more detail. Further, we are partnering with state childcare licensing as they conduct their review. We will take any appropriate steps based on the findings once the assessment is concluded.”

