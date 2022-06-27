Another member of ‘perfect’ 1972 Dolphins has passed away

With the 50th anniversary of the “perfect” 1972 Miami Dolphins season upon us, there will be a lot of reflecting down throughout the year.

Unfortunately, on Monday, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson shared that former Dolphins wide receiver Marlin Briscoe, a member of the ’72 team, passed away at 76 years old due to heart failure.

Briscoe was originally drafted out of Nebraska-Omaha in the 14th round of the 1968 draft by the Denver Broncos, becoming the first black starting quarterback in professional American football.

After his rookie season, Briscoe asked for his release and moved to wide receiver. He would go on to play nine seasons, including three with the Dolphins.

In Miami, he recorded 133 receptions for 2,171 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also got a chance to show off his arm a few times, completing three of his four attempts for 75 yards.

Briscoe was part of the Dolphins’ Super Bowl victories in 1972 and 1973. In Super Bowl VIII, against the Minnesota Vikings, Briscoe caught two passes for 19 yards.

While we all celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “perfect” season, we remember Briscoe and his legacy.

List

Ranking the projected Dolphins’ offensive starters for 2022, 1 through 11