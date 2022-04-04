Another Masters tradition back after COVID: Champion rounds on Sunday

Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne puffed a cigar on Sunday morning as 2016 Masters Tournament champion Danny Willett arrived at the first tee box.

“About time you got here,” said Dunne. “We’ve been waiting all morning.”

For two years, the pandemic forced Augusta National Golf Club to put restrictions on Sunday’s annual tradition, in which past champions are allowed to invite a guest to play. Normalcy, however, returned this year, as Willett and his guest joined a foursome with Dunne and fellow Augusta National member Frank Dolan.

“You can have Danny, but I’m getting four shots a side,” Dunne told Dolan on the tee. Dolan proceeded to stripe a drive down the fairway, drawing oohs and aahs from spectators.

“Hey everyone, (Frank) won the long drive contest in the 12 -and-13-year-old division this morning,” said Dunne, earning a laugh from the audience.

When Dunne’s tee shot also found the fairway, the handful of onlookers remained silent.

“How about a little applause?” Dunne asked.

The patrons obliged with an ovation, leading Dunne to raise both arms into the Georgia air.

“That’s more like it,” Dunne chirped. “You guys are a little slow this morning.”

Vijay Singh, winner of the 2000 Masters, was first to tee off. José María Olazábal followed shortly after, while others, including 1971 champ Charles Coody, had afternoon tee times.

“This will be the first time I’ve played a round since last May,” said Coody, 84. “I get tired so easily now; golf isn’t very fun for me anymore.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters 2022: Former champions bring guests for pre-tournament round