Another Key Cast Member Exits Ahead Of Season 4 – The Hamden Journal

Sex Education will be without another key cast member ahead of Season 4.

Tanya Reynolds, who has played Lily since the series launch, won’t be returning to the dramedy for the upcoming season.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” Reynolds told the UK’s Radio Times. “It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

Reynolds follows the recent exit of Patricia Allison (aka Ola) who portrayed Lily’s romantic interest, and Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley, who announced her departure earlier this year.

Allison revealed her plans last week in an interview with Capital Xtra Breakfast.

“I won’t be joining the team for season 4,” Allison said. “I absolutely have loved my time on Sex Education, and I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys,” adding “I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve loved it.”

The Hamden Journal has reached out to Netflix for comment.

In the most recent Season 3, Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, is having casual sex, Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Adam, played by Connor Swindells, are official, and Jean, played by Gillian Anderson has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope, played by Jemima Kirke, tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee, played by Aimee Lou Wood, discovers feminism, Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

Emma Mackey, Chaneil Kular, Mimi Keene, Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Jim Howick also star.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 was directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.