Another ‘Deadliest Catch’ deckhand seriously injured on same boat where one was crushed and another died

Yet again tragedy struck the ship Patricia Lee on Deadliest Catch, Tuesday. Eight months earlier deckhand Todd Kochutin was injured and on the same boat. Just a week prior to this most recent accident, deckhand Francis Katungin was by a crab pot and required a harrowing helicopter in the middle of a storm.

After being delayed almost a week following Katungin’s injury, the boat added Devon Davis to the crew. Prior to embarking on another fishing trip, Carlton told everyone, “This is our redemption trip. We’re gonna try to get through a trip without anything happening. Most important thing is just safety, right? Devon, it’s your first time on the boat, don’t get hurt.”

Unfortunately, Davis did get hurt. He was last seen on camera hold some type of chain and then can be seen collapsing. As deckhands attempted to revive the unconscious fisherman, someone radioed Carlton in the wheelhouse and claimed that David had been struck in the head by something and had blood leaking out of his mouth.

Fans of the show were worried they had witnessed a death blow, and since the episode ended with the injury, viewers were left just as confused as the captain. The final line from the episode was Carlton saying, “I Have no idea what’s going on right now.”

