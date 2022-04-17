Another China Lockdown Threatens This Apple Product

Another China Lockdown Threatens This Apple Product

by

As electric vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report is preparing to resume operations at its Gigafactory Shanghai after shutting down since March 28 for a Covid-19 lockdown, tech giant Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report faces a new threat of a manufacturing shutdown in China for one of its popular products.

Tesla plans to resume production at its Shanghai plant on April 18 after a three-week shutdown that was required as part of the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. China’s largest city locked down on March 28 in two stages to conduct Covid-19 testing over nine days.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.