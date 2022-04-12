Another bullpen meltdown; injuries to Taijuan Walker and Trevor May

HawgBeat

2022 Pro Hogs in the Minors

Arkansas has nine former players on the big stage to begin the 2022 season: Brian Anderson (Marlins), Jalen Beeks (Rays), Andrew Benintendi (Royals), Dallas Keuchel (White Sox), Zach Jackson (Athletics), James McCann (Mets), Drew Smyly (Cubs), Ryne Stanek (Astros) and Trevor Stephan (Guardians). Like his time at Arkansas, Koch has excelled behind the plate with a .990 career fielding percentage in the minors. Like Koch, Knight made his way from High-A last season to Triple A this year.