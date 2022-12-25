Another blown lead and Raider Nation lashes out at Derek Carr in loss to Steelers

Once again, the Raiders were in another close game. And with the lead.

No, they never had a double-digit lead, but they allowed miscues to hurt their chances when they were in Steelers’ territory twice, but two interceptions derailed that in a 13-10 loss to the Steelers.

And Raider Nation is upset and pointing the finger at Derek Carr.

The Raiders managed to scored on the opening possession when Carr threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow, but that is the only touchdown against the Steelers.

The Raiders led 10-3 at the halftime before the Steelers outscored Las Vegas 10-0 in the second half, including the go-ahead scored when Kenny Pickett connected with George Pickets with 46 seconds remaining.

Carr finished the game with 174 passing with a touchdown and three interceptions, including when Carr badly threw a wide-open Renfrow that was picked off in Steelers’ territory.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Carr was 0 for 7 when targeting Davante Adams when the ball is thrown downfield at least four yards.

The Raiders have now lost five games when leading at the half, tying with the 2006 team for most in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.