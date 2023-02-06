Anonymous Content Inks Deal With Theresa Park’s Per Capita Productions – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has closed a first-look deal with Theresa Park’s film and TV banner Per Capita Productions.

Park’s Per Capita Productions is focused an auteur-driven, independent films, primarily based on literary material.

Most recently, Park produced Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance. The movie has been nominated for 2023 Independent Spirit Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance; received two acting nominations from the Gotham Awards; and won the Silver Lion at Venice for Best Director; and Best New Talent for Russell.

Park also produced the film After Yang with Cinereach for A24, starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Justin Min, adapted by writer-director Kogonada from Alexander Weinstein’s short story Saying Goodbye to Yang. The pic premiered worldwide in Un Certain Regard at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. It won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival; two Gotham Award nominations, for Best Screenplay and Best Actor; and is nominated for two 2023 Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay and Best Director. Park also produced Roar for Apple TV+, starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie.

Upcoming projects for Per Capita include numerous film and television projects in various stages of development, among them the Amazon Prime TV series Expats based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s New York Times bestselling novel; The Cartographers, with writer/director Veena Sud adapting the short story by Alexander Weinstein; The Sisters Grimm, an animated series at Apple+ based on the bestselling children’s series; and a tv series based on Joel Kostman’s memoir Keys to the City.

Separate from her producing activities under the Per Capita Productions banner, she is collaborating with Anonymous Content on the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel, The Wish, for Universal. The project is the first of three they will be producing alongside Sparks as part of a three picture deal with the studio. In doing so, Park continues her long relationship with Sparks, with whom she produced feature film adaptations of The Best of Me (Relativity, 2014), The Longest Ride (Fox 2000, 2015) and The Choice (Lionsgate, 2016), all based on novels by Sparks. She is also producing the feature film adaptation of Sparks’s #1 New York Times bestselling novel, The Return, with Sparks and Elizabeth Cantillon, who optioned it for her MRC Film label.

“Theresa is a longtime partner and an incredible producer with a keen eye for creating highly ambitious and artistic content that captivates audiences,” said Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead. “We are so thrilled to extend our partnership with her and the team at Per Capita.”

“It is an honor to find a home among so many like-minded, passionate and effective creatives whose tastes align seamlessly with my own,” said Park. “I couldn’t ask for more supportive colleagues and look forward to launching a slate of bold projects driven by distinctive literary sensibilities.”

A co-founder of Park & Fine Literary and Media, Park has been a literary agent since 1994. Her clients include NYT bestselling authors such as Nicholas Sparks, Debbie Macomber, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Deborah Harkness, Janice Y.K. Lee, Cecelia Ahern and Amy Chua. She is a graduate of UC Santa Cruz and Harvard Law School and makes her home in NYC. She is represented by attorney Scott Schwimer.