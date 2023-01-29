Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – Reactions – The Hamden Journal

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45.

Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions.

Actresss Jeri Ryan, best known as “Seven of Nine” in Star Trek, saluted Wersching, who played the Borg queen on season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard”: “What a beautiful, bright light we lost today. I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching. My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her.”

Others who knew Wersching had similar descriptions of her presence.

Heartbroken to hear of Annie Wersching’s passing, she was wonderful and lit up the screen. There’s a GoFundMe in place to help her husband Stephen and their children during this difficult time ❤️https://t.co/doQjY5AEgT#AnnieWersching — Dominic Burgess (@dominicburgess) January 29, 2023