Annie Awards 2023 Winners List – The Hamden Journal

The 50th anniversary Annie Awards for animation are being handed tonight at UCLA's Royce Hall, and The Hamden Journal is updating the winners live as they are announced in all 32 categories. See the list below.
Two very different stop-motion films lead the way in nominations from ASIFA-Hollywood: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix and A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On drew up nine and eight noms, respectively, with Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red next with seven.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio took the first film award of the night, for Best Production Design, Feature.
Pinocchio and Turning Red will face off in the marquee Best Feature race against DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Netflix;s The Sea Beast and Wendell & Wild. Macel the Shell is vying for Best Indie Feature against Charlotte; Inu-Oh; Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be; and My Father’s Dragon.
As for the top TV categories, Bob’s Burgers, Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and Tuca & Bertie are up for Best TV/Media – Mature. The Best TV/Media – Children category is a race among Abominable and the Invisible City, Big Nate, Moominvalley, The Owl House and We Baby Bears — none of which was nominated last year in that category.
Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Annie Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
Winners
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Rebecca Chan
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Soloists
Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Nominees
BEST FEATURE
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
The Sea Beast
Netflix
Wendell & Wild
Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production
BEST INDIE FEATURE
Charlotte
January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog
Inu-Oh
Science SARU
Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be
On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
My Father’s Dragon
Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Amok
Boddah
Black Slide
The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio
Ice Merchants
COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
Love, Dad
13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia
The Flying Sailor
National Film Board of Canada
BEST SPONSORED
Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice
NOMINT
Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office
Illumination
Save Ralph
Arch Model Studio
Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories
Hornet
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Elinor Wonders Why Episode: [Rest is Best]
SHOE Ink. LLC
Gabby’s Dollhouse Episode: [Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins]
DreamWorks Animation
Rise Up, Sing Out Episode: [Name Tag]
Disney TV Animation
Spirit Rangers Episode: [Thunder Mountain]
Laughing Wild / Netflix
The Tiny Chef Show Episode: [Pancakes]
Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: [Everest Returns]
DreamWorks Animation
Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting]
Nickelodeon Animation
Moominvalley
Episode: [Lonely Mountain]
Gutsy Animations
The Owl House Episode: [King’s Tide]
Disney TV Animation
We Baby Bears Episode: [The Real Crayon]
Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: [Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner]
20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
Harley Quinn
Episode: [Batman Begins Forever]
Warner Bros. Animation
Rick and Morty Episode: [Night Family]
Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII Episode: [Treehouse of Horror XXXIII]
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: [The Pain Garden]
The Tornante Company
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
El Deafo
Episode: [Everybody Sounds So Weird]
Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple
HouseBroken
Episode: [Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?]
Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Undone
Episode: [Rectify]
Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Cars on the Road Episode: [Road Rumblers]
Pixar Animation Studios
Christopher Foreman, Elana Lederman, John Lockwood, Jae Jun Yi, Justin Ritter
Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling]
Blur Studio for Netflix
FX Production Company: Blur Studio
Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz
Prehistoric Planet Episode: [Coasts]
BBC Studios in association with Apple
FX Production Company: MPC
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
FX Production Company: NoneMore Productions
Peter Baynton, Raymond Pang, Martial Coulon
The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
FX Production Company: Nexus Studios
Germán Díez, Álvaro Alonso Lomba, Hugo Vieites Caamaño
BEST FX – FEATURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny
Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear
Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar
Carl Kaphan, Cody Harrington, Hope Schroers, Jon Barry, Nate Skeen
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
FX Production Company: MPC
Aaron Weintraub, Warren Lawtey, Alireza Malmiri, Baptiste Malbranque, Mikhail
Donchenko
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Illumination
Frank Baradat, Simon Pate, Milan Voukassovitch, Milo Riccarand
The Sea Beast
Netflix
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Spencer Lueders, Dmitriy Kolesnik, Kiel Gnebba, Oleksandr (Alex) Loboda,
Jeremy Hoey
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Entergalactic
Episode: [special production]
Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Aziz Kocanagullari
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Toshihiro Nakamura
StoryBots: Answer Time
Episode: [Taste]
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Henrique Baron
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Tim Watts
The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Kecy Salangad
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Teresa Falcone
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Eric Anderson
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Tucker Barrie
The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Jorge Capote
The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Min Hong
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
Beast
Production Company: Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions
FX Production Company: Framestore
Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
Finch
Production Company: Amblin Partners Apple Original Films
FX Production Company: MPC
Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
Jurassic World Dominion
Production Company: Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures
FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic
Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson
Peacemaker
Production Company: HBO Max
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
Studio MDHR
Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
God of War Ragnarök
Santa Monica Studio
Horizon Forbidden West
Guerrilla
Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
Moss: Book II
Polyarc
Richard Lico
Potionomics
Voracious Games
Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Luck
Skydance LLC
Massimiliano Narciso
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
– Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Ida Hem
The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Taylor Krahenbuhl
Wendell & Wild
Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production
Pablo Lobato
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Lissa Treiman
exception / エクセプション
Episode: [Misprint]
Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix
Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー
More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject]
Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios
Amy Bench , Maya Edelman
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
– Pixar Animation Studios
Domee Shi
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
My Father’s Dragon
Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
Nora Twomey
Wendell & Wild
– Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production
Henry Selick
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots
Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine]
Blur Studio for Netflix
Rob Cairns
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [Onari’s Kushi Power]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
The Cuphead Show! Episode: [Carn-Evil]
Netflix Animation
Ego Plum
The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Gustavo Santaolalla
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
Mad God
Tippett Studio
Dan Wool
The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Daniel Pemberton
The Sea Beast
Netflix
Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Episode: [Echoes of Eternity]
Adult Swim
Scott Wills
Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject]
Chromosphere / Kikutowne
Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Mike McCain
The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down]
CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix
Kaneko Yoshiyuk
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code]
DreamWorks Animation
Grace Liu
Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal]
Warner Bros. Animation
Mike Ruocco
Love Death + Robots
Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine]
Blur Studio for Netflix
Emily Dean
The Cuphead Show!
Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas]
Netflix Animation
Karl Hadrika
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Illumination
Nima Azarba
Minions: The Rise of Gru
– Illumination
Dave Feiss
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden
Strange World
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jeff Snow
Strange World
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Javier Ledesma Barboll
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal]
Warner Bros. Animation
Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel)
StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue]
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse
Episode: [special production]
Warner Bros Animation
Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]
Disney TV Animation
Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones)
Zootopia+
Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
David Bradley (character: Geppetto)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Wagner Moura (character: Wolf)
The Sea Beast
Netflix
Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cirocco Dunlap
Big Nate
Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting]
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan
Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling]
Blur Studio for Netflix
Andrew Kevin Walker
The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Enda Walsh
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: [The Pain Garden]
The Tornante Company
Lisa Hanawalt
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Domee Shi, Julia Cho
ETERNAL SPRING (長春)
Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc.
Jason Loftus
Inu-Oh
Science SARU
Akiko Nogi
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Amphibia Episode: [All In]
Disney TV Animation
Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell
Green Eggs and Ham
Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold]
Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Margaret Hou
Karma’s World
Episode: [Keys, The Inventor]
9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix
Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna
Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night]
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Daniel Budin
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear
Pixar
Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Dreamworks Animation
James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
The Sea Beast
Netflix
Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz