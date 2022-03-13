Annie Awards 2022 Winners — Full List Of Movies, TV Series & Video Games – The Hamden Journal

Netflix had a big night at the 49th annual Annie Awards on Saturday, with the streamer’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines on the feature film side and the video game adaptation Arcane on the TV side dominating the major categories.

Mitchells, from Sony Pictures Animation, won Best Feature among a film-side-leading eight Annies, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood honoring the year’s best in animated fare across movies, TV and video games.

Arcane, the League of Legends game adaptation from Riot Games and Fortiche Production, led all winners with nine trophies overall including for General Production, TV. It won in each of the categories for which it was nominated. The series, which debuted in November and has already been renewed for a Season 2, is set in the utopian region of League of Legends realms Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun It follows the origins of popular League champions sisters Jinx and Vi as they seek to reunite.

Ella Purnell, who voices Jinx, won tonight for Voice Acting, TV. Abbi Jacobson won on the film side for Mitchells.

The Mitchells‘ victory in the marquee Best Feature race makes it a front-runner position leading up to the Oscars next month. Last year, eventual Animated Feature Oscar winner Soul from Pixar won the top Annie, the 14th time in 20 years the society and the Academy have matched their top pics.

“Flee”

Neon



Another Oscar hopeful, Neon/Participant’s Danish movie Flee, which is nominated in the Animated, Documentary and International Feature Oscar categories, won the International Feature Annie tonight.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto won three Annies tonight — for Music, where it is also an Oscar nom; Character Animation; and Storyboarding — after coming in with nine noms. The same studio’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which led all titles this year with 10 nominations, was shut out, as was Pixar’s Luca which had eight noms coming in.

It was Arcane, in the end, that was mentioned most tonight, taking the big TV categories that also included Writing, Animated Effects, Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design, Storyboarding and Directing.

Netflix had a total of 20 wins tonight in the virtual ceremony, which featured presenters Tom Kenny, Guillermo del Toro, Diane Warren, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Mamoru Hosoda, Charlie Saxton, Pierre Perffiel and Lilly Singh and John Leguizamo among others.

Among the honorary winners, Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita, founders of the Hiroshima International Animation Festival, were presented with the June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement went to Python Foundation, while artist and author Glen Vilppu received the Special Achievement Award recognizing the unique and significant impact on the art and industry of animation.

Other honorary awards presented tonight included Ruben Aquino, Lillian Schwartz and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki receiving the Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation. The Certificate of Merit for service to the art and industry will be presented to Evan Vernon.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Independent Feature

Flee

Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left Hand Films, Participant

Directing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Directing, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Storyboarding, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand

Storyboarding, TV

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau

General TV Production

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Children’s TV Production

Maya and the Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon

A Netflix Series

Preschool TV Production

Ada Twist, Scientist

Episode: Twelve Angry Birds

Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

Writing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Writing, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Voice Acting, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

As ‘Katie Mitchell’: Abbi Jacobson

Voice Acting, TV

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

As ‘Jinx’: Ella Purnell

Editing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Editing, TV

What If…?

Episode: What If…Ultron Won?

Marvel Studios

Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann

Animated Effects, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Animated Effects, TV

Arcane

Episode: Oil and Water

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré

Character Animation, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animator: Dave Hardin

Character Animation, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Animator: Léa Chervet

Character Animation, Live Action

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital

Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

Character Animation, Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team

Character Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Character Design, TV

Arcane

Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Designer: Evan Monteiro

Music, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music, TV

Maya and the Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon

A Netflix Series

Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Sponsored Production

A Future Begins

Nexus Studios

Special Production

Namoo

Baobab Studios

Production Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Production Design, TV

Arcane

Episode: Happy Progress Day!

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Short Subject

Bestia

Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Student Film

Night of the Living Dread

Student director: Ida Melum

Student producer: Danielle Goff

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Winsor McCay Award

Ruben Aquino

Lillian Schwartz

Toshio Suzuki

Special Achievement Award

Glen Vilppu

Ub Iwerks Award

Python Foundation

June Foray Award

Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita