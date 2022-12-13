Annet Mahendru Signs With Buchwald – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Annet Mahendru has signed with Buchwald for representation.

She most recently headlined AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror drama limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond from Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete. Additionally, Mahendru also starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the biographical drama Father Stu from Sony Pictures, and Manifest West opposite Milo Gibson and Michael Cudlitz.

She is best known for her portrayal of the mysterious spy Nina in the FX series The Americans working opposite FBI Agent Stan (Noah Emmerich). She also heavily recurred in the FX series Tyrant. Other notable television credits include Prodigal Son, Lethal Weapon, The X-Files, The Romanoffs, The Following, The Blacklist, and Grey’s Anatomy.

On the film side, Mahendru starred in the Sundance film Escape From Tomorrow and played the title role in the biopic Sally Pacholok, and appeared in Bridge and Tunnel and Love Gloria. She was also the voice of Eva in Penguins of Madagascar co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

She continues to be managed by Bohemia Group and Nelson Davis LLP.