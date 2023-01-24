Anne Heche’s son Atlas, 14, breaks silence on her death ahead of her new book

Anne Heche with her sons Atlas Heche Tupper (left) and Homer Heche Laffoon (right) in May 2022. (Photo: Anne Heche via Instagram)

Anne Heche’s teenage son is speaking out for the first time since her death in honor of Tuesday’s release of her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne. Atlas Heche Tupper, whom the actress shared with ex James Tupper, issued a statement to The Los Angeles Inquisitor six months after the Six Days, Seven Nights star’s fatal car accident.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her,” said 14-year-old Atlas.

James Tupper honored his former partner with his own statement: “Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

Call Me Anne, a followup to Heche’s candid 2001 book, Call Me Crazy, was officially released on Tuesday. In it, she speaks about her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, the abuse she suffered as a child and much more.

“I was born into a family culture of abuse,” Heche writes in the opening lines. “It took years to come to terms with that, and honestly, it’s a lifetime’s work that will always be ongoing. This book is meant to give you a glimpse into that lifetime. It’s a guidebook to some of the lessons I’ve learned over time and contains suggestions about how to put those lessons into practice in your own life.”

Heche was placed on life support after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. The actress was declared legally brain dead one week later. She died primarily from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the medical examiner. Heche wasn’t drunk or high when the accident occurred, despite initial reports.

The Hung star shared one other child, 20-year-old son Homer Heche Laffoon, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. Homer was named was named the general administrator of Heche’s estate, despite an unsuccessful legal effort by the elder Tupper.

Story continues

Homer promoted his mother’s her new memoir earlier this month, taking over her Instagram in a rare move. Homer said the memoir is “the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted.”

MORE: An ugly battle erupts over Anne Heche’s estate