Anne Heche’s New Memoir Will Be Released In January 2023 – The Hamden Journal

Viva Editions/Simon & Schuster plans to release the memoir Call Me Anne, the sequel to the late actress Anne Heche’s first biography, in January 2023.

Described by the publisher as a personal peek inside Heche’s mind, Call Me Anne consists of personal anecdotes of her rise to fame. These include how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen Degeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, her history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God, and her journey to love herself.

The book is called “part memoir and part self-acceptance workbook” by Viva Editions/Simon & Schuster, interspersed with personal stories and poems, prompts, and exercises that allegedly got Heche through tough times.

“I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche wrote in Call Me Anne, according to an excerpt obtained by the Associated Press. “I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.”