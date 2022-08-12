Anne Heche Still On Life Support But Brain Dead; Family Says Goodbye – The Hamden Journal

As of midday Friday, Anne Heche has not been taken off life support. As The Hamden Journal reported last night, the Emmy-nominated actor had been declared brain dead earlier this week.

“While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation,” a rep for Heche said.

According to sources, Heche will be taken off the ventilator in the next 24 or so hours. But to all who knew her, she is already gone. The sentiment was reflected in a statement released by a rep on behalf of Heche’s family and friends.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement says. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Out of respect for Heche and her family, The Hamden Journal will publish an obituary when the actor’s heart stops beating.