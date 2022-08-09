Anne Heche seen ‘coherent’ in photo just before crash

A “coherent” Anne Heche didn’t appear to be inebriated as she posed for a smiling photo during a shopping trip just 21 minutes before the high-speed crash that left her in a coma, the owner of the store told The Post.

The actress posed with salon owner Richard Glass, 51, while buying a $125 red-haired wig and supplies from him during a visit to his salon in Los Angeles’ hotspot Venice.

The pic was timestamped 10:35 a.m., Glass told The Post — meaning she left around 20 minutes before Heche’s car slammed into a house in nearby Mar Vista at 10:56 a.m.

“I posted the image and not even an hour later it started blowing up,” Glass told The Post Tuesday of the post he originally assumed would be nothing more than marking a “so random” visit from a Hollywood celeb.

“I didn’t expect — or suspect — anything at all,” he said of the star, who police have confirmed is being investigated for possible hit and run and DUI for her wild, near-fatal high-speed drive after leaving his salon.

Venice salon owner Richard Glass told The Post he took this photo at 10:35 a.m. Friday, just 21 minutes before Heche crashed.

“She was polite, cordial and engaging — and she was coherent,” insisted Glass. “It was extremely pleasant — she was a delight,” he said.

Asked if he spotted any signs of her being drunk or on drugs, he insisted firmly: “Not at all.”

Anne Heche is being investigated for possible DUI and hit and run after the crash that left her in a coma. Fox 11

Glass — who has owned his studio, Glass Hair, for 21 years — said it was the first time Heche had ever visited.

“She came through the rear entrance of my studio while I was working on a client and said that she wanted a red wig,” he recalled.

The one she liked “hadn’t been cut or styled,” and he told her if she came back later he would have it washed and conditioned and fully prepared, he said.

“She said, ‘No worries, I’ll just take it now,’” he recalled, saying she bought special shampoo and conditioner for it, too, without saying why she wanted it.

“She asked, ‘Haven’t we worked together before?’ and told me I was beautiful,” he recalled warmly. “The whole encounter was less than 10 minutes.”

He was shocked when he later found out what happened to his celeb shopper, saying all he could think when he heard about her crash was “what in the world?”

Richard Glass was shocked to hear Anne Heche had been in the high-speed crash just minutes after she’d shopped for a wig in his salon. Fox 11

Later, he noticed the red wig he sold in Heche’s car in a photo first posted by TMZ, which also said there appeared to be a bottle of booze.

While Glass insisted Heche seemed calm and coherent, the long-troubled actress was allegedly caught in a series of wild incidents in the moments after leaving Glass Hair and crashing into a house.

Police confirmed to The Post Monday that she is being investigated for hitting another car and then driving off. She was also filmed speeding away from someone telling her to get out of her car when she hit a garage door — as well as almost hitting a pedestrian.

Doorbell cameras then caught the sound of her roaring through quiet residential streets — before slamming into the house, sparking a blaze that 59 firefighters took more than an hour to tackle.

She’d only recently posted a since-deleted podcast, too, in which she admitted downing vodka and wine after being “rocked” by a “very bad day.” Her rep insisted to TMZ, however, that it had been recorded days before the crash.

Heche had posted a since-deleted podcast in which she admitted downing vodka and wine after being “rocked” by a “very bad day.”

As of Monday, Heche remained in a coma, her rep told Page Six. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said.

By Tuesday, an online fundraiser has also raised more than $100,000 for Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home was destroyed in the smash.

“Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed,” her attorney, Shawn Holley, told The Post.