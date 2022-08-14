Anne Heche matched with organ recipient, will be taken off life support

Anne Heche has been paired with an organ-donation recipient and will be taken off life support Sunday, according to a report.

Heche, 53, was declared brain-dead Friday in California, where local law says a person is deceased after the declaration, even if they still have a heart beat.

CNN confirmed the planned organ donation, which the actress chose a while back before her passing.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her rep told Page Six last week.

She is being kept alive on machines until the donation happens.

The actress, best known for her role as Patricia Campbell in NBC’s drama “The Brave,” never regained consciousness after suffering horrific burns in a car crash Aug. 5.

A report indicated Heche had drugs in her system when she barreled her blue Mini Cooper into a suburban LA home, igniting a serious fire. The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a warrant shortly after pulling the actress from the wreckage to also test her blood-alcohol level.

Police dismissed an investigation into the terrible crash after she was declared brain-dead.

Heche is survived by her 13-year-old son Atlas with Canadian actor James Tupper and a 20-year-old son, Homer, with her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon. She also is survived by her mother, Nancy.