Anne Heche In “Extremely Critical Condition,” Remains In a Coma Following Fiery Car Crash – The Hamden Journal

Anne Heche’s condition is far graver than it appeared over the weekend, a rep for the Emmy-nominated actor told The Hamden Journal.

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

The new statement comes two days after Heche’s publicist released an encouraging statement Saturday listing her as being “in stable condition.” Still, Heche’s family at the time asked for “thoughts and prayers.”

Heche has been in the hospital since Friday when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

Fifty-nine firefighters battled the blaze, which had engulfed both Heche’s car and the house she crashed into, for 65 minutes until she could be safely pulled out of the wreckage. She was reportedly able to communicate at the time but lost consciousness shortly thereafter.

There has been a lot of speculation about Heche’s condition before the crash as she was filmed driving erratically and speeding in the minutes prior to the accident, including getting into another, minor car accident, blocks from the crash site. A podcast featuring Heche, in which she is heard slurring her speech, was released Friday, and has been linked to the crash online. That podcast was recorded Tuesday, sources told The Hamden Journal.