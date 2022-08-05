Anne Heche hospitalized for burns after crashing car into a home

Anne Heche is reportedly in critical condition after crashing her car into a house. (Photo: WireImage)

Anne Heche was reportedly involved in a fiery car crash on Friday morning in Los Angeles and is in critical condition. The 53-year-old actress was taken away on a stretcher in photos captured by TMZ and hospitalized for severe burns. She’s intubated but expected to live, according to the outlet.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Heche, but did not immediately receive a response.

The LAPD confirmed to Yahoo that officers responded at an incident in the Mar Vista neighborhood at 10:55 a.m. as a vehicle crashed into a residence. A spokesperson says the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment by firefighters, but did not disclose the person’s identity. The driver is in critical condition.

The DMV confirmed to KTLA the vehicle is registered to the Six Days Seven Nights actress. A witness told the local news station they believe the driver of the car was going around 60 mph and blew through a stop sign in the quiet neighborhood before the crash. The vehicle, a blue Mini Cooper, went through some bushes and into a house, which also caught on fire. The homeowner was inside at the time of the incident, but is OK.

TMZ, which broke the news on Friday afternoon, posted a photo of Heche behind the wheel. There is a bottle near her in a cup holder with a red cap.

Witnesses told the outlet that Heche first crashed into the garage of an apartment complex in Mar Vista. Residents tried getting the actress out of the car and that appears to be when the photo was taken. She apparently put the car in reverse and then sped off, crashing into a nearby home shortly after.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.