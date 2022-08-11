Anne Heche Had Narcotics In System, Per Tests After Car Crash: Cops – The Hamden Journal

Almost a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche is now under investigation for a felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today.

“Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told The Hamden Journal Wednesday. “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment” she added, confirming that the Gracie’s Choice actress is now facing a possible felony DUI charge.

Heche is currently in critical condition as a result of her injuries from the August 5 incident. It does not look like she had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash. It is unclear right now if Heche was administered more medication on the way to the hospital or once she arrived there last Friday.

