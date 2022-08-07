Anne Heche drank vodka, wine in podcast posted hours before crash

Anne Heche slurred her way through a podcast that was posted hours before her horrifying high-speed crash — saying she was downing vodka and wine after being “rocked” by a “very bad day.”

The troubled actress wore shades throughout the episode of “Better Together,” which TMZ said was posted Friday, hours before she suffered horrifying burns after her car burst into flames in Los Angeles.

The troubling clip was later deleted, and Heche’s rep insisted it had actually been taped days earlier.

Anne Heche slurred her way through a podcast that was posted hours before her high-speed crash. Youtube/Better Together with Anne and Heather

Anne Heche appeared to have vodka in her Mini Cooper just before crashing into a building. TMZ/BACKGRID

Still, Heche admitted to heavy boozing at the time, blaming mysterious events for leaving her suffering “no good, very bad days.”

She joked that listeners would have to keep their “fingers crossed” that she and co-host Heather Duffy would even make it through the recording.

“We are sitting with Re:Find,” she said of the artisanal vodka, the same type of alcohol that Heche appeared to have in her Mini Cooper in a photo taken just before crashing into a building.

Anne Heche’s car burst into flames after hitting a house in Mar Vista. BACKGRID

The actress was removed from her vehicle after suffering severe burns. Fox 11

‘We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle Re:Find!” she said triumphantly, noting how she once “even did a terrible commercial” for the company.

Her co-host then quipped about how a doctor had told them “that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine.”

“And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers,” Heche said, laughing as she slurred so heavily she even got wrong the name of their podcast.

She then explained that she was boozing after “a very unique day.”

“I don’t know what happened — sometimes days just suck,” she said of “no good, very bad days.”

“I’m rocked — I am rocked,” she said, without elaborating on what happened. She later only complained about being interrupted while trying to meditate, as well as moving from her apartment in the drama-filled one that Johnny Depp had shared with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Hours after the episode was posted, TMZ first shared shocking images of the long-troubled actress being stretchered away from the horror smash after her Mini burst into flames after hitting a house in Mar Vista.

The blaze was so bad, around 60 firefighters took more than an hour to douse it.

It completely destroyed the house, and the homeowners — who only “very narrowly escaped” — lost an “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos” and work and household items, according to a fundraiser.

Despite the severity of the crash, Anne Heche is “currently in stable condition.” BACKGRID

Around 60 firefighters took more than an hour to douse the flames engulfing Anne Heche’s car. BACKGRID

Despite the severity of the crash, Heche is “currently in stable condition,” her podcast partner, Duffy, said Saturday.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” she said.

The actress’ rep told TMZ that the podcast about boozing was actually recorded Monday, four days before the crash.