Anne Heche burned after crashing into Los Angeles home

Actress Anne Heche was left severely burned after her car was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash in Los Angeles Friday.

Heche, 53, was driving her Mini Cooper through a Mar Vista apartment complex around noon when she crashed into a garage, TMZ reported.

Bystanders tried to help the “Donnie Brasco” actress out of the vehicle, but she backed up, drove off and drove into a home, igniting a serious fire, the outlet said.

First responders assist Heche following the wreck. Fox 11

The crash occurred in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. TMZ

Debris is scattered across the ground where the wreck occurred. BACKGRID

Heche’s totaled Mini is towed from the scene aftr the fiery crash. BACKGRID

Heche was pulled from the wreckage by first responders wearing charred clothes and apparently tried to wiggle out of her gurney, according to aerial footage obtained by the site.

She was hooked up to breathing machines and in critical condition at a hospital, but was “expected to live,” TMZ reported.

Her grave condition prevented officials for testing her for alcohol, according to the report.

Heche was pulled from her burning car. BACKGRID

Responders were unable to test Heche’s alcohol levels due to her grave condition. BACKGRID