Anne Hathaway talks motherhood, fertility struggles

Anne Hathaway is reflecting on how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

The Ocean’s 8 actress, who is currently portraying WeWork’s Rebekah Neumann in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed opposite Jared Leto, spoke to Wall Street Journal magazine about her life and career, sharing that she felt a real shift after giving birth to her now 5-year-old son Jonathan Schulman.

Anne Hathaway spoke about motherhood and explained why she’s so open about her past struggles with fertility. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom,” she explained. “It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word. And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself. And it’S little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you’re not being your best self.”

Hathaway, who also shares her younger son Jack, 2, with her husband Adam, said that she is interested in expanding her family — but said that starting that process can be emotionally complicated.

“There’s this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it’s all positive. But I know from my own experience…it’s so much more complicated than that,” she said. “And when you find out that your pain is shared by others…you just think, I just feel that’s helpful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain.”

This is not the first time that Hathaway has spoken about her struggleS to get pregnant. In a candid July 2019 Instagram post, the star of The Princess Diaries shared a photograph of her pregnant stomach, along with a caption about the challenging road to conceiving her second child.

“For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote. “Sending you extra love.”

According to the CDC, about 10 percent of people struggle to get pregnant and stay pregnant.

Hathaway also spoke out about the issue in an August 2019 interview with Daily Mail, in which she recalled feeling disheartened when she saw other people posting about expecting children while she was struggling to become pregnant herself. That’s why she wanted to post the Instagram, she explained.

“What made matters worse was that I was embarrassed to feel like that because there was no conversation to be had about it,” she said. “This is something people don’t talk about, and I think they should. So, when I was writing that post, I was thinking about that one follower I might reach, the woman who’s in hell about this and can’t figure out why it’s not happening for her. She’s going to see my announcement and, while I understand she will be happy for me, I also know that something about it will make her feel worse. I just wanted to say: ‘Look, this wasn’t as easy for me as it looks.'”

